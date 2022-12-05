Eit’s getting cold. One could have guessed. But now, of course, the trusted workshop only has an appointment for the tire change shortly before Christmas. So we have to get to work ourselves – and save at least 30 euros in workshop costs.

The winter tires are ready with the correct lettering. Fortunately, the jack is locked in the trunk in such a way that you cannot misplace it. The cruciform wrench provided is not comparable to the high-tech screwdrivers from Formula 1, which more than a dozen crew members use to change tires within seconds, but it gets the job done.

The right order leads to success

The biggest annoyance remains the jack. There is no better tip than patience. But be careful: Before cranking it up, be sure to loosen the screws! With the wheel spinning freely, it can be tedious to bend down with one foot on the tire and brake the wheel while applying the wrench.

After loosening, don’t forget to maneuver the car into the air. Otherwise the screw thread suffers and changing the wheel can have expensive consequences. It is advisable to leave the top screw last in the thread. The wheel hangs as stably as a picture frame on a nail, without tipping forward and putting pressure on a lower screw.



Caution: If it gets cold outside, the appointment for a tire change is not far away.

Image: Kai Felmy



Once the summer tire has been swapped for the right winter tire, tightening the top screw makes the job easier. When tightening, skip one screw at a time to avoid one-sided pressure. Ideally, a torque wrench should be used at the end to achieve the recommended Newton meter value.

The screws should still be checked after 100 kilometers at the latest. Special attention is paid to the left front wheel. Because of the running direction and steering, the risk of a loose screw is greatest here.