Israeli soldiers carry out unprecedented operation along the Gaza border in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

On the third day of conflict with the Islamic terrorist group Hamas, which began after a surprise attack on Saturday (7), the Israeli government announced the call-up of a record 300,000 reservists for the war.

This Monday (9), Army spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that the country is preparing for a major offensive. “We have never called up so many reservists on a scale like this,” he said.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, General Herzi Halevi, his troops are prepared for a “long battle” against Hamas, which has already caused the deaths of at least 800 Israelis since the weekend.

In addition to calling in the military, Israel issued a statement aimed at Palestinians residing in the north and east of the Gaza Strip, informing them of the retaliation planned for the region and granting time for civilians to withdraw. Some confirmed that they received phone calls and messages from Israeli security officials.

The Army confirmed in the last few hours that it had regained control of all areas occupied two days ago by Palestinian militias, but warned that there may still be terrorists hiding in the country.

Faced with the war situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this Monday (9) the formation of a “total siege” in the Gaza Strip, leaving the region without electricity, food and fuel.

“We have imposed a total siege on Gaza, nothing will get there, not electricity, not food, not water, not gas, everything is blocked. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and we will respond accordingly,” Gallant said.