In 1st public event since leaving Brazil, former president speaks of “wronged” on January 8

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated on Tuesday (31.jan.2023) in its 1st public event since leaving the Palácio do Planalto, at the end of 2022. In Orlando, in the United States, he said that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “it won’t last long”.

“Rest assured, we’ll have news soon. By itself, if this government continues in the line it demonstrated in these first 30 days, it will not last long”, said the former Chief Executive.

Despite criticizing the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, Bolsonaro made reservations: “We regret what some inconsequential people did on January 8th. That is not our right, it is not our people”, he said, adding that he has “many people being wronged”.

“That is not terrorism by our legislation. There are people who do have to be individualized, invasion, depredation, and each one paying for what they did”, he completed.

The former president also used the speech to supporters to once again question the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system. “I was never so popular [como] last year. Much higher than 2018. In the end, we are left with a question mark in our heads“, said.

Among those present was blogger and Bolsonarist influencer Allan dos Santos, who had preventive detention decreed in October 2021 and is on the run from Justice. Bolsonaro made reference to him during the speech. “Several Brazilians who want to return to Brazil, but are afraid of their freedom there in our country“, said.

When asked if he intends to run in 2026, Bolsonaro said that “there are a lot of good people coming to Congress”, but stated that he and his group of supporters should not “abandon politics”.

“I am 67 years old and I intend to remain active in Brazilian politics”, said Bolsonaro, leaving the matter open.

The event was organized by the group Yes Brazil USA. Tickets cost from $10 to $50.

Bolsonaro in the US

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Orlando, Florida, on December 30, 2022. He was accompanied by the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and her daughter Laura.

The former president entered the country with a diplomatic visa. He was entitled to a visa as Chief Executive. With that, Bolsonaro should have left the US, in theory, by February 1, since this type of certification expires with the end of his term, but there is a grace period of up to 30 days.

On Friday (27.jan), however, he applied for a tourist visa to remain legally in the United States for another 6 months. The processing of the visa issuance process can take months and will depend on the approval of the US government.

On January 12, 46 US congressmen asked President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of the former head of the Brazilian Executive. “The United States must not provide him with shelter [Bolsonaro] or any authoritarian who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions.”wrote the House of Representatives group in a letter (full – 1 MB, in English).

Michelle, Bolsonaro’s wife, returned to Brazil on January 26. The couple’s daughter, Laura, is also in the country. Already Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), councilor for Rio de Janeiro and son of the former president, is still in the US with his father.