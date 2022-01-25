A photo with the bust band and a smile on her face: Benedetta Rossi’s intervention was successful and the food blogger is fine

After gentle back surgery, Benedetta Rossi she came back home. The well-known food blogger wanted to update her many fans with a new post-operative photo.

She showed up with one bust band, in pain, but always with a smile on his face. Feature that everyone loves about her. He accompanied the image with these words:

Here I am finally on my feet … or almost 👍. Now it will take time and patience to be able to return to the usual life. Oh yes, it will take a while but sooner or later I’ll start bothering you with my recipes again 😊.

It’s still:

I take advantage of this post to thank you all, you have always been close to me with messages full of affection and advice, just like you do with a dear friend. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to read them all but I appreciated it so much and I’ll never forget it ❤️.

There were so many people who supported her with tender messages, after the news of the operation and the removal from work for his rehabilitation period.

The food blogger did not miss an opportunity for to thank the many Italians who gave her the strength to face the surgery she had postponed for a long time.

His post on social media, in a few hours, has reached beyond 400 thousand reactions and beyond 35 thousand comments.

A lot of people have also posted stories with his tag while preparing his own exquisite recipes.

Benedetta Rossi is one of the most popular characters today followed and appreciated of the entertainment world.

She’ll have to stay away from work for a while, but keep updating and making her followers smile. At her side, as always, is her husband Marco and the sweetest little dog Cloud.

Many remember the story of the puppy, who became part of their family by a sign of fate, after the death of the elderly dog. Cloud.