A great surprise for Peruvian cinema! A movie of our country that premiered in April of this year is a few days away from fulfilling 5 months in theaters, despite the fact that its arrival on a streaming platform has already been confirmed. This is a historic fact for a national production, since it is unusual for a film to remain in theaters for so long.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you what movie it is and what theater it is showing in if you want to go see it. In addition, this Peruvian film is also included in the ‘La fiesta del cine’ promotion, so you can buy tickets for 6 soles to enjoy it.

What Peruvian film is still in theaters?

The Peruvian film that is still in the cinema is ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’which premiered on Thursday, April 20, 2023. This film, starring Gianella Neyra, Katia Condos, Milene Vásquez and Patricia Portocarrero, has already been confirmed to reach streaming on the Netflix platform, according to the director, but not yet It has an exact release date.

'Single, married, widowed, divorced' premiered in April 2023. Photo: BF Distribution

“We confirm that we will be on this platform (Netflix) and, apparently, it will be faster than we think,” said director Ani Alva Helfer, who also thanked the public for the film.

In which cinema is ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’ still showing?

‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’, a Peruvian film directed by Ani Alva Helfer, is only available on the billboard of a cinema nationwide: Cineplanetat its headquarters in San Miguel. This film was very well received by the public in our country, which would be one of the reasons why it remains in theaters.