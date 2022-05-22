A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on Wednesday 10 May, in Wels, Australia. A child of suns 4 years she was found alone next to her mother’s now lifeless body. From what emerged, the woman had been dead for two long days.

The not no he was the first to ask for the urgent intervention of the police, as he had not been able to get in touch with the police for hours daughter. In fact he was very scared.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place last Monday 9 May, but the discovery took place only two days later. Precisely in the town of Welsnear Linz, Australia.

The 39-year-old mom was sick for a long time now. She was trying to fight a serious illness, which eventually he left no way out.

The father, unable to get in touch with his daughter for two long days now, asked the agents to go to to check in their apartment. She knew something dramatic had happened.

When the police entered the family home, they made one truly heartbreaking discovery. The woman was dead in his bed and the daughter was stayed close to her all the time.

4-year-old girl watches over her mother: her condition

The agents took the baby away. After a brief hospitalization, it transpired that she, despite everything, was in good conditions of health. It seems that in those two long days, he also gave da feed the catas he believed Mom was sleeping.

The police immediately ruled out the possibility of a intervention of third parties and also the hypothesis of suicide. From what emerged, the woman lost her life for natural causes. The daughter is now in foster care auntwho was very close to her mother.

One of social workers he has declared: “It is important for us that the child is with people she knows and trusts. There is nothing better for a minor who lives in such a situation. “