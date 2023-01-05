Within a couple more weeks, one of the most anticipated series on the part of HBO, The Last of Uswhich is totally inspired by the video game that was born in ps3 in it 2013. And although it is thought that he did not opt ​​for making a large investment, it is totally the opposite, since his budget could be on a par with programs such as House of the Dragon.

According to what the medium known as The New Yorker, the estimated budget used goes a little beyond 100 million dollars, a topic that came out in a report where it was discussed whether the program could break the curse of game adaptations. Something that could be specifically within the field of live action programs.

With this money released, it is mentioned that it would enter among the most expensive series of HBOeven goes beyond the five seasons of a star show of the company, Game of Thrones. As for the part of video games, the production that is a little behind in terms of money spent is that of Halo, in which 90 million dollars were used.

This is the synopsis of the series:

Joel, a strong-willed survivor, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey as both must traverse the US.

Remember that the series premieres the next January 15 on HBO Max.

Via: The New Yorker

Editor’s note: Wow, it was a fairly high expense on the part of HBO, but I’m sure that all of this will be paid back in subscriptions to the platform and audience on the TV channel. Personally, I’m only going to subscribe to witness this show week after week.