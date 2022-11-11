Here are the first words of the young Italian arrested in Iran

The first words of Alessia Piperno, who returned to Italy from Iran, reassure her family and fellow citizens about the treatment she received in her cell. It was not at all easy to be a prisoner in a foreign land, at a time of great popular ferment. But the young traveler said she wasn’t never been treated badly.

It was tough, there were 6 of us in a cell. But they never mistreated me, I never suffered violent attitudes.

This is the first story of the girl who has just returned to Italy. The 30-year-old travel blogger, originally from Rome, spent 44 days in an Evin cell in Tehran, Iran. She had been arrested after taking part in a street protest organized after the young woman’s death Mahsa Amini. Many people were arrested on that occasion.

The girl found her family and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waiting for her at Ciampino airport where she arrived after her release. The premier announced the release of the young Italian following intense diplomatic work.

I was treated well. I eat western food regularly.

These are the words also spoken to the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, who met her during the day.

Alessia Piperno returned to Italy from Iran thanks to the work of Italian diplomacy

Alessia would end up in handcuffs for her expired visa and for staying in a hostel where the local police had already captured some protesters after the street protests for the killing of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian who died due to the beating suffered by the moral police .

As soon as she arrived she was able to hug her grandfather Franco: