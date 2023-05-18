Researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Center at Harvard University have published a discovery that could revolutionize the treatment of multi-resistant bacterial infections.

It is about nourseothricin, an old antibiotic that was discovered in the 1940s but was abandoned due to its renal toxicity. However the increase in antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections has led scientists to reconsider its use.

The team of researchers, led by Dr. James Kirby, have conducted extensive studies on nourseothricin and found that one of its forms, streptothricin-F, is significantly less toxic and remains highly active against current multi-resistant bacteria. Investigators have characterized the antibacterial action, renal toxicity, and mechanism of action of the different forms of streptothricin.

Using the cryoelectron microscopy technique, scientists have discovered that streptothricin-F binds extensively to a subunit of the bacterial ribosome, which causes translation errors in the target bacteria. This mechanism of action is different from that of other known antibiotics, suggesting that nourseothricin might be useful when other agents are not effective.

Dr. Kirby has highlighted the importance of this discovery and has stated that streptothricin deserves further exploration as a potential therapy for treatment of multi-resistant pathogens. The research team will continue to study nourseothricin in collaboration with other academic institutions to gain insight into its operation and evaluate its efficacy in preclinical studies.

This discovery is especially relevant at a time when infections by multi-resistant bacteria have become one of the main threats to public health worldwide.

The spread of these bacteria makes it difficult to treat common infections and puts people’s lives at risk. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the rapid spread of superbugs represents an alarming challenge, as many existing antibiotics are becoming less effective against them.

The lack of investment in research and development of new drugs has contributed to this situation. According to the WHO, there is a shortage of innovative antibiotics in development and the antimicrobial drug resistance is increasing all over the world. New therapeutic options are urgently needed to address this growing threat.

The discovery of nourseothricin as a potential agent to combat multiresistant bacteria is a promising advance in the fight against these infections. However, more research and clinical trials are required to determine its safety and efficacy. Scientists and health experts continue to work hard to find solutions to address this growing crisis and protect the health of humanity.