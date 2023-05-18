As it was expected! The actor danny rosales shared through his official Instagram account part of his characterization as “Cuto” Guadalupe and confirmed that the program “JB en ATV” will carry out a sketch about the well-known ampay presented by Magaly Medina, where the ex-soccer player’s couple was seen attending to a hotel next to the mining businessman Luis Ticona. Given this, the comic actor assured that Jorge Benavides’s next program would be “the bomb”, accompanied by a photograph that he shared in his stories.

Danny Rosales will play ‘Cuto’ at his press conference

After the comedian confirmed that the next sketch of “JB en ATV” would be about the press conference given by “Cuto” Guadalupe, Rosales shared a photo of his characterization as the businessman. In the photo that he posted on his official Instagram account, he is seen in the full costume of the former soccer player. In addition, Danny Rosales added a short message to the photo: “The bomb is coming. This Saturday in JB on ATV”, wrote.

Danny Rosales gave a preview of his characterization for Saturday the 20th. Photo: Capture Instagram/Danny Rosales.

Users ask the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe as a guest on “JB en ATV”

As if that were not enough, in the latest preview of the humorous program, users asked that Luis Guadalupe be the next guest in the segment “The value of vegetables.” “Faith, faith”, “Bring the ‘Cuto’”, “May the next guest be the ‘Cuto’”, are some of the comments of Internet users. However, recently Jorge Benavides confirmed that the next guest of the sketch would be the new jerk of the program, the comedian “Pepino”. The news was liked by the users and they welcomed the actor’s entry into ATV.