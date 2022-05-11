Paraguay.- The Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci was assassinated in Cartagena, Colombia on Tuesday morning. It was victim of a hitman attack when he was on a private beach, located on the Barú peninsula in the company of his wife, the communicator Claudia Aguilera, a journalist for a TV channel.

The tax agent was honeymoon with his wife. The couple, just hours before, announced the journalist’s pregnancy on networks.

Sophia López Garelli, ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, confirmed the information. The incident would have occurred around 11:24 in the morning.

The prosecutor specializing in organized crime was killed by two bullets, according to accounts by Colombian journalists. The attackers mobilized on jet skis. Aguilera was unharmed in the attack.

Statement from the authorities

Mario Abdo Benitez, president of the Republic of Paraguay, posted the following on his social networks; “The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia mourns the entire Paraguayan Nation. We condemn this tragic event in the strongest terms and redouble our commitment to fight against organized crime. Our sincere condolences to their families.”

Ivan Duke, president of Colombia, expressed the following on social networks; “We repudiate the assassination of the Paraguayan Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Cartagena. I spoke with President Mario Abdo, to express my condolences and agree on all cooperation to find those responsible. The director of the Police is already in the city to carry out the investigations.”

Sandra Quiñónez, Attorney General of the State of Paraguay, posted on networks, after her meeting with Mario Abdo Benítez, President of the Republic the following; “I am grateful for the visit of the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, who has expressed his condolences to the entire family of the Public Ministry for the cowardly crime suffered by the Fiscal Agent Marcelo Pecci in Colombia.

In addition, it has offered the full support of the National Government for the investigation that has already begun simultaneously in our country and Colombia so that the perpetrators and masterminds are brought to justice.”

Inside

Federico González, Paraguayan Minister of the Interior, reported that agents from the National Police and the Public Ministry will travel to Colombia to contribute to the investigations.

“There are several edges to follow. He obviously is a very committed person. It may be in the field of drug traffickingbut I do not want to commit the imprudence of affirming the reason for the attack”, he mentioned.

He said that Pecci has pursued high-profile cases and has produced great results. He denied that Pecci reported any threats against him.

Reactions to the murder

The Association of Prosecutors announced that the Public Ministry suffered a cut in its budget. What makes it unfeasible for them to have security agents.

Prosecutor Pecci was on his honeymoon with his wife when he was attacked by assassins. Photo: Instagram

emblematic cases

Bilateral act with Brazil. In May 2019, Marcelo Pecci, Liliana Alcaraz and Sussy Riquelme carried out the case of the secret act signed by Hugo Velázquez with Brazil. The document established an annual loss of US$ 250 million for our country.

Imedic case. On June 10, 2020, Marcelo Pecci and Sussy Riquelme charged Patricia Ferreira, daughter of Justo Ferreira and president of Imedic SA This, after the irregular delivery of Chinese and Indian medical supplies to the Social Security Institute (IPS).

Ronaldinho case. In March 2020, Marcelo Pecci and Osmar Legal carried out the investigation of the case involving former soccer player Ronaldinho. He himself had entered our country for a charity activity with false documents.

Drug Laboratory. In October 2020, prosecutors Marcelo Pecci, Federico Delfino and Alicia Sapriza dismantled a drug laboratory installed in the Tacumbú prison. More than 2,400 grams of cocaine and more than 3,000 grams of crack were seized.

Ja’umina Fest. In February 2022, Marcelo Pecci was appointed to investigate the hitman that ended the life of Cristina “Vita” Aranda, model and wife of Iván Torres, Olimpia footballer. The incident happened during a concert in the city of San Bernardino.

Extreme Operation. In March 2022, Marcelo Pecci was one of the prosecutors appointed for the operation that dismantled a criminal structure. It affected national deputies such as Juan Carlos Ozorio and Erico Galeano, both Colorado legislators.

Other cases

“Operation Falcon I” (2013). The Senad managed to seize more than 311 kilos of cocaine after a confrontation with traffickers on a clandestine track in the district of Lima, San Pedro.

“Operation Falcon VI” (2014). Seizure of a shipment of 350 kilos of cocaine on board, the single-engine Cessna 206 plane with Bolivian registration tried to take flight, however, the accurate shots hit the nose of the aircraft guided by two Bolivians, so it was disabled .

“Zootopia” (2017). Dismantling of the largest aerial structure of the First Capital Command (PCC) in Paraguay. It was made possible through an inter-institutional intelligence operation called “Zootopia” with the result that more than 500 kilos of cocaine were seized.

“Operation Austral” (2018). They dismantled an international drug trafficking scheme. An anti-drug operation by national authorities allowed the dismantling of an international drug trafficking structure based in our country. The operation consisted of four simultaneous raids in the department of Itapúa and San Pedro. 448 kilos of cocaine were seized, 7 aircraft and 5 people were arrested.

Pecci was shot twice

Alicia Méndez, a journalist for El Tiempo de Colombia, said that they are consulting with the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office for more details about the attack suffered by prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

He reported that the Decameron hotel is a very fine hotel and is located in Cartagena, Colombia. It is a hotel that one can reach only by sea.

In contact with Aguilera, she informed him that on Tuesday morning she left early in the company of her husband, heading to the beach. While they were lying down, two men on a jet ski approach, one of them gets off, goes in their direction and shoots Pecci in the face, the other shot in his back. Pecci’s reaction was to protect himself, which is why the second shot was received in that area.

“The hit man got on the jet ski and left. She had never heard of a hit man who moved around on a jet ski. Two people were on board, the one who was driving and then the one who shot. Pecci died on the spotpeople came to help him without success, “he reported.

The couple was unescorted at the scene, considering that it is a private beach.

“It was a planned and directed crime. I don’t know if the assassins are Paraguayan or Colombian. Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the National Police, chose five elite agents to carry out the investigations. The United States also announced support for the investigations. Work has already started”, he said. Alicia Méndez, journalist for El Tiempo de Colombia.