The Governor specifies. The meeting between the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado; the deputy Ignacio Mier, and the governor, aroused all kinds of political speculation. And the moment calls for it. With the dismissal of Melesio Cuen as head of Health, which entails the breaking of local and national agreements agreed since last year’s campaign. And the impeachment process against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, both issues are necessarily discussed by everyone. More when Cuen barely received the official notice where he was informed of his dismissal, he started to Mexico City. More when Estrada Ferreiro a week ago he was also in Mexico City, where he went, among other things, before the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López. It is logical to speculate about the issues that Delgado, Mier and Rocha dealt with. What is certain is that they did not talk about astrology and much less about the constitution of the molecule. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself, direct as he is, without turning the issues around, told this reporter that Mario Delgado and Ignacio Mier “came as friends.” It was a meeting-meal that had already been scheduled. And Rocha Moya told us that it was the prelude to a trip together to Durango to participate in the campaign of Morena’s candidate, Marina Vitela. From there he traveled to Mexico City to an event led by President López Obrador for Teacher’s Day.

Indignation grows over the disappearance of a young man. Hundreds of people, especially young people, paraded down Del Mar Avenue yesterday to demand that the authorities intervene to locate the student Luis Fernando Peraza Romero, just 17 years old. CBTIS student, Luis Fernando disappeared on the night of May 11, when he left his home in the Bugambilias subdivision. The student is a young man appreciated by his schoolmates. Five days after his disappearance, family and friends of Luis Fernando fear that his physical integrity is in danger. The forced disappearance of people in Sinaloa is on the rise. And it is not seen that the authorities are doing anything to stop this situation, which is already causing a kind of psychosis in the population.

There is no pretext in the case of Luis Enrique. Unlike the murder of journalist Javier Valdez, who celebrates five years today since he was killed, the case of Luis Enrique Ramírez should have an important advance 10 days after his murder. And it is that the Prosecutor’s Office has videos of the area where Luis Enrique was “lifted”. And also the version of witnesses of how he was forced to get into a vehicle. These elements show that the Prosecutor’s Office has no excuse to specify the identity of the criminals and their arrest. Failure to do so only paves the way for the impunity enjoyed by criminals. Representatives of the Committee for the Protection of Journalists met with the Sinaloa prosecutor to obtain information and avoid speculation and contradictions between the federal and state prosecutors. The investigations of the murder of Javier Valdez started from scratch. And today there are detainees. #Justice for Luis Enrique#.