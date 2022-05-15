Maria De Filippi: video of Riccardo and his attitude with his ex Ida Platano

Maria De Filippi “Unmasks” Riccardo. In recent days the spotlight has been on Guarnieri’s return to UeD and his rapprochement with his ex Ida Platano. In the last episode aired, Platano and Marco again discussed their relationship, sitting in the study center.

While this was happening, annoyed and annoyed, Riccardo abandons the study declaring to not wanting to hear the words anymore from the lady and of the Knight. The first to speak is columnist Tina Cipollari, who defines Guarnieri’s attitude as decidedly bizarre.

The annoyance that the latter expresses puts him in a bad light and therefore he is asked to clarify his feelings. From his side, Ida admits to have spoke with Riccardo and to have understood that on the part of man there is no longer any interest nor a return of the flame.

It is at this very moment that the hostess displaces everyone, showing an unreleased video of an off-wave that took place between Platano and Guarnieri. In the clip we see Ida in tears, as the two exchange a warm hug.

An ambiguous behavior on the part of the Knight, who expresses jealousy for his ex and consequently interest. It is here that Maria De Filippi harshly criticizes Riccardo’s choices. The man justifies himself by saying that his was simply a game.

Such words disappoint the lady. The criticisms of the studio are raining and Guarnieri takes refuge behind the scenes. After a while he is joined by Ida. At that precise moment, Tina highlights how the lady’s attitude makes it clear that she is still dependent on Guarnieri.

Here are some statements from the web about what is happening in the UeD study: “Riccardo, you’re making Ida look again like the poor deluded and heartbroken lover, I’ll never forgive you” And “After two years, we still can’t talk about Riccardo and Ida and if she had a bit of pa ** and would remove this man from her life, we can see that Riccardo is making fun of her”. These are just a few comments that appeared on Twitter.