Netflix has been working for years on a live-action adaptation of the popular animated series Avatar the last Airbender. The project was announced since 2018 but it was not until a few months ago that we began to receive more news about the members of the production and their cast.

So far we have already met several of the actors who will give life to the Avatar Aang and his companions. The latest news has given us a glimpse into various members of the Fire Nation, including the malevolent Lord ozai and the contrasting Uncle Iroh. Now it seems that the prince’s family Zuko it is already complete.

The new Avatar series is already completing its cast

Although we do not yet have an exact date of when it will arrive, it seems that the production of the live-action of Avatar does not waste time. Now they have made known, through a post on their social networks, the new additions to the cast. This time we met who will play some of the most important women in the series.

The ones that stand out the most are undoubtedly the powerful warrior of the Kyoshi Island, Suki, and of course the fearsome sister of Zuko, the princess Azula. This villain is one of the most recognized of Avatar and in the animated series she showed that she was a very powerful and very violent rival. Surely the fans will be very happy to see her here.

The actress in charge of playing Azula is Elizabeth yu. The young woman is relatively new to the entertainment world, in fact, we could say that her role in Avatar it would be the most important. It seems that we will have to wait to see her in action to know if she was really a good choice for the deranged princess of fire.

Fans of Avatar They are still not sure how much the first season of the series will cover. Netflix. From the casting decisions it can be inferred that perhaps he will adapt book one but with some elements of the attempts to Aang for learning ground control. Let’s just hope it is a good adaptation and does not suffer the same fate as Cowboy bebop. Do you think I will achieve it?

