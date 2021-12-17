By Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew

(Reuters) – Banks and luxury stocks led losses this Friday, leaving European equities in the red for the week after more hawkish, or tough on inflation, signals from a number of major central banks, amid growing concerns about the economic impact of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.56% to 473.90 points after jumping on Thursday when the European Central Bank (ECB) slightly reduced emergency stimulus but promised to continue to support the economy.

The Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly raised interest rates on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled plans to raise rates as early as 2022.

With markets still digesting the ECB’s decision, banks fell, with eurozone bond yields also declining.

The STOXX 600 lost 0.3% for the week and is now more than 3% below record highs recorded in November.

Amid fears over the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, some European countries were preparing to impose more travel restrictions, among other measures, on Friday.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index rose 0.13% to 7,269.92 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index fell 0.67% to 15,531.69 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index lost 1.12% to 6,926.63 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index had a devaluation of 0.64%, to 26,611.41 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index dropped by 0.82% to 8,311.60 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index devalued 0.14%, to 5,439.93 points.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?