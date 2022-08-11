During CinemaCon in the spring of this year, Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, mentioned that Batman 2 it would be a reality. However, a new report has pointed out that after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, the chances of seeing Robert Pattinson once again as the Dark Knight have diminished.

According to Variety, Matt Reeves, director and writer, as well as Pattinson, are still working on batman 2, but At the moment the project has not been approved by the new Warner Bros. Discovery board.. This was what was mentioned about it:

“Writer/director Matt Reeves is on track for a sequel with star Robert Pattinson, but the project is still in development and not yet greenlit — any future movies are years away.”

Following Emmerich’s departure after CinemaCon, and with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 10-year plan, Many have wondered if Reeves’ vision has a place in the future of the DCEU that is currently being planned.

Editor’s note:

It would be a real shame if Batman 2 is cancelled. The work that Reeves presented us is very worthwhile. I hope that at the end of the day, Warner Bros. Discovery realizes the great value that the first film, and all the potential that this universe has.

Via: Variety