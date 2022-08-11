An unprecedented finding is part of the publication by a team of Finnish researchers in the journal Communications Earth&Environment. The scientists found that the Arctic region is warming four times faster than the rest of the world and not the two or three times that previous studies calculated. The results raise alarm bells about the accelerated rise of the oceans and the loss of species.

A study that stands as a wake-up call on the accelerated disappearance of the Arctic. According to a group of researchers from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, this northern region of the planet is warming four times faster than the rest of the world.

The study published in the journal ‘Communications Earth&Environment’ ensures that this area is “more sensitive” to the increase in global temperatures and that its warming is occurring much faster than previously believed.

“Until now the belief was that the Arctic was warming about twice as fast as the rest of the planet, so I was a bit surprised when our figure appeared much higher,” Antti Lipponen, co-author of the study, told AFP.

Thus, the investigation showed that the phenomenon has been “considerably underestimated”. This is because the Arctic had been characterized with other parameters and figures different from those of the research published this Friday had been taken.

The scientists carried out their research based on data from 1979 to 2021. A few years in which the records of warming in this region were much more reliable.

This is how they reached their main conclusion: “The Arctic zone has warmed at a rate almost four times faster than the global average in the last 43 years.”

However, they found other alarming data. The Barents Sea area, north of Norway and Russia and bordering the Arctic Circle, is warming seven times faster than the global average.

Why does this phenomenon occur?

“Arctic Amplification”. This is what is called this phenomenon in which the heating of this area is more intense than in the rest of the world. A process that was already known but that could go faster than thought.

This region is more sensitive to global warming, in part, because its icy surface reflects the sun’s rays and due to the ever-accelerating rise in temperatures, much of the ice is melting. Thus, these no longer fulfill their function of bouncing the heat, but rather absorb it.

Arctic amplification is the process by which this region warms faster than the rest of the world. AP – David Goldman

A process that has an expression in the levels of the oceanic mass where the excess water ends up.

The panorama was already worrying before. However, this new research shows that previous estimates could have created an illusion about the reality of melting in this area.

What consequences can this accelerated warming have?

The melting of Greenland ice is one of the main points of concern. Some studies predicted that the melting of Greenland is close to a point of no return.

The consequences of this accelerated phenomenon have great dimensions. It could raise sea levels by up to six meters across the planet.

“Climate change is caused by humans. As the Arctic warms, its glaciers will melt and that will affect sea levels globally,” Lipponen told AFP.

Melting ice at a much faster rate could deepen a situation that is already critical and has been accelerating since 1990. Since then the ocean level has risen 20 cm.

The species of the area would be other affected. According to an article in ‘The New York Times’ The research analyzes, “The loss of sea ice is endangering polar bears, which in turn affects the well-being of the people who have hunted them for centuries.”

Polar bears are one of the most affected by the melting of the Arctic. File photo. © David Goldman/AP

At the same time, it could have an influence on the world’s climate. As Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, affirms, it could even lead to an adjustment of the projections on its future climate impact.

Meanwhile, the study is a new call from science for forceful action to combat the climate emergency.

The data shows that the average temperature of the planet has increased by 1.1º C compared to the pre-industrial era. And according to what was agreed in the 2015 Paris agreement, an increase of more than 1.5 Cº could have disastrous consequences.

Without such efforts, the World Meteorological Organization warns that the temperature rise could be 2.5 or even 3 degrees.

With EFE, AFP and local media