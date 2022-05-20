Death Stranding It hit the market in 2019, positioning itself as one of the best games of the entire PS4 generation. Since then, Kojima Productions, the developers, have kept quiet about their next project. However, it seems that Norman Reedusactor who plays Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of Hideo Kojima’s most recent work, has confirmed that a sequel to this title is already in development.

In a recent interview with Leo Edit, Reedus was interviewed about his career. It was here that the actor was questioned about Death Stranding. quite casually, the person in charge for Sam mentioned that a sequel to the first work of Kojima Productions is already in development. This was what he commented:

“We just started the second.”

When questioned about his participation in Death Stranding, Reedus revealed that it was Guillermo del Toro who convinced him to participate in this projectand then mentioned:

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we started the second part of that.”

In the interview, Reedus makes no mention of the game’s development as such, so he’s probably referring to motion capture for the sequel. Considering that the original work took two to three years, This means that there is still a long time before Death Stranding 2 come into our hands.

Similarly, It is important to mention that neither Kojima Productions nor Hideo Kojima have confirmed the existence of Death Stranding 2, Due to the existence of this sequel, it could be considered a leak by the main actor. On related topics, these are Norman Reedus’ previous statements about this sequel. Similarly, here you can check our review of Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Editor’s note:

As much as I loved Death Stranding, the idea of ​​a sequel starring Sam is something that does not have me excited. The story of this character came to a good end, and bringing him back could be more complicated than thought. It would be better to create something new in this universe.

Via: LeoEdit