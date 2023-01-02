The heat record was also broken at several other measuring stations in the area, according to MeteoSchweiz. “A first: 20 degrees for the first time in January on the north side of the Alps!” the service tweeted.

The old January record was 19.4 degrees and was measured on January 12, 1993 in the city of Lucerne. Temperatures in Delémont on Sunday fluctuated more than 16 degrees above the average of the past 30 years before the turn of the year, making it feel just like June, according to MeteoSchweiz.

According to MeteoSchweiz, the exceptionally warm weather is caused by a mild south-westerly wind combined with a so-called hairdryer, a warm dry wind on the north side of the Alps that arises because wind from the south warms up under certain conditions when it blows over the mountains.

