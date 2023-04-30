The fans of Club Deportivo Guadalajara are in complete enthusiasm and illusion with the team after having had one of the best performances in its history in short tournaments and ultimately being the best version of the team in the last six years.
For this reason, the Serbian coach knows that in his first tournament in Mexico he can leave his mark on a great team like Guadalajara, but he needs several factors and when it comes to one of the team’s benchmarks, Alexis VegaHe said that he needs to consolidate with a championship.
At a press conference, the European strategist spoke about the situation of Alexis Vega with the Sacred Flock.
“What I think about Alexis Vega and what I have told him is that he is a player who has to establish himself here. He is an idol of the fans, a player with a lot of impact, but he is only going to establish himself by winning a title. This one It’s his year, it’s Chivas’ year. We’re going to pursue that goal. I can throw out a list of praise, but you have to consecrate yourself.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
The coach is convinced that it is necessary for the players not to relax due to the good regular phase and they must maintain the same intensity in the Liguilla, since if they are not champions, nothing that has been done so far will remain in the memory of the fans.
“What I want is for it to focus now, that in the month of confirmation and the day of confirmation we achieved something historic, but nobody is going to remember if we don’t make a Liguilla that transcends. You have to erase what has been done up to now and focus on the opportunity of this tournament that we have converted to try to achieve something truly historic, ”he declared.
