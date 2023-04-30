The party of Naples and Naples is only postponed. It is with this spirit that we look at the championship day that will come to try to govern the possible break the lines of happiness. For this reason, contacts are already underway between the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, the prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba and the president of Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis. There is the concrete possibility that Thursday’s match in Udine could be seen collectively at the Maradona stadium on the big screens, allowing access to all those who were in the stands in the derby against Salernitana. There is also talk of a request to the League to be able to ask for a two-hour advance of the match to avoid trespassing in the middle of the night while waiting for the team at Capodichino airport. The attempt would always be to concentrate most of the celebrations in one area of ​​the city, that of the stadium in Fuorigrotta.