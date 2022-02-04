Mexico.- AMLO mourned the death of Alberto Bailleres González and recognized him as one of the largest businessmen in Mexicofor this he took several minutes of the morning conference.

In the morning of February 04, 2022, the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador took almost 10 minutes to mourn the death of Alberto Bailleres and publicize their relationship of respect.

Alberto Bailleres He was the fourth richest man in Mexico, born on August 22, 1931, owner of Palacio de Hierro, Seguros GNP and Fresnillo (mine for the extraction of silver for which he was named after the Mexican King Midas), passed away on February 03, 2022at 90 years of age.

“I want to express my deepest condolences for the death of Alberto Bailleres Gonzáleza Mexican businessman, last night we communicated with his relatives, with his son Alejandro, we send all of them our hug to Maria Teresa Gual, to Tese, his wife, from Mr. Alberto Bailleres, to all his relatives ”, AMLO began his message for the death of the Mexican tycoon.

Subsequently AMLO reported that his relationship with Alberto Bailleres It began when he served as Head of Government of Mexico City, more than 20 years ago, since then, the businessmen used to invite him to eat.

Although the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made their close relationship of respect known, revealed that they did not always agree about the situation in the country and that they still trusted each other.

“we trusted each otherto the extent that he decided to inform me before other people of his decision to start handing over his companies, his corporate business to his son Alejandro, he informed me that he was going to start carrying out that handover, the boards of directors of the companies and that he wanted us to talk, he, Alejandro and his wife, I was with him at his house, about 6 months ago, 8 months, eating, “he talked AMLO on his relationship with Alberto Bailleres.

After that, Mexican President López Obrador recalled that the last time he ate with businessman Bailleres González, he was already sick, without revealing why.

“He was already sick and very recently, on December 9, he connected to a remote communication system to the Mexican business council, where a meal was held, I participated, we were with the members of this Mexican business council and he was also participating, a tribute was paid to him”, he talked AMLO about the last time he saw Alberto Bailleres by video call,

AMLO insisted on sending his condolences to the relatives of the Mexican businessman and also dedicated a few words to his son, Alejandro Bailleres Gual, who is the owner of all the companies his father founded.

“That is why I repeat, we send our condolences to all the relatives, to the friends, to the workers of the companies that Alberto Bailleres founded, I am absolutely sure that Alejandro, his son, who, as I already said, has the direction of the group, because with responsibility Mr. Alberto prepared the delivery of the courier to his son, I am sure that Alejandro will continue to manage the companies responsibly and efficiently, they will continue to invest in Mexico, in all their businesses, in mining, in commerce, in all their companies,” AMLO told Alejandro Bailleres.

Finally, AMLO reaffirmed that Alberto Bailleres González was one of the most important businessmen in Mexico; “We are talking about the loss of one of the most important businessmen in Mexico, I wanted to make this clear and we will always maintain support for Mexican companies.”