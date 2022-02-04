Motorola announced Thursday (3) the launch of the Moto G41, the brand’s new intermediary that arrives anchored in the cost-benefit appeal. It is already on sale and has a suggested price of R$ 2,200.

The smartphone has a Helio G85 processor, a 2.0GHz octacore, and comes with Android 11 out of the box. Its 4GB of RAM, however, can make it unable to handle a heavier use of internet, applications and games.

+Netflix announces 28 releases for 2022: see the movie calendar

Some good news is the 128 GB storage, with space for a memory card, and its 5000 mAh battery with turbo charger, which will save time when recharging in addition to not letting the user down during the day.

The device has a triple rear camera, the main one being 48 MP with optical stabilization. The front is 13 MP. It also records Full HD videos at 30 FPS and its 6.4-inch screen features OLED technology.

Finally, the cell phone has an exclusive Motorola interface called My UX, in which the user can customize their access to various tools such as music, videos and games. It is available in two colors: blue and champagne.

