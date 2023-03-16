Mexicobaseball, wrestling and Randy Arozarena Without a doubt, an extremely exotic combination, but when seeing the Cuban, without a doubt, anything is possible and such a combination becomes perfect when we observe this player with the Místico mask during the World Baseball Classic, something that undoubtedly fills fans with pride. hot ball and pankration lovers.

The Tampa Bay outfielder did not hesitate for a moment to show that he is not only fond of Mexican food, but also for his sport, and he showed it during the match against Great Britain.

The showman of Mexico

The gold and silver mask of the Místico was used by Arozarena, who already in the Tri’s first match against Colombia showed charro hats (also characteristic of the popular culture of this country) as well as his already iconic cowboy boots.

The Cuban-born has already worn charro boots, a charro hat and now a wrestler mask, so we all ask ourselves an obvious question, What will Arozarena do now?.

The Mexican National Team will be facing Canada, a vital game in the tricolor aspirations, and arozarena He will have two opportunities: One to continue to shine in the World Baseball Classic, where he has been a figure, and to continue to be ingenious to show his love for all the Mexican colors.