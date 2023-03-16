Since halle bailey was advertised as Ariel for “The Little Mermaid”, the live action of Disney, the discourse in networks has come with racist overtones and has surpassed the positive comments. Now, with the premiere of the full trailer for the film, the reactions have focused on the animals that will accompany the protagonist on her journey: Sebastian, Flounder and scuttle. However, the crab is the one that has captured the most attention.

Fans of “The Little Mermaid” react to the latest trailer for the live action

The advances of “The little Mermaid” they had shown hints of what they will look like Flounder, Sebastian and scuttle. The trailer exposes the final look of these last two, as well as how their voices will be heard. Although the three friends of the princess of the seas have shocked fans, it is the appearance of the crab that has caused chaos.

This is how Sebastián looks for the live action of “The Little Mermaid”. Photo: YouTube capture See also "Obi-Wan Kenobi" chapter 3 ONLINE: how and when to watch the new "Star Wars" series?

Although there is nothing strange about it, since it is a king crab and has no more mystery, it is far from its animated version that fans loved so much. For this reason, hundreds of people have commented that it is disturbing to see the crustacean so realistic. Meanwhile, his tone when speaking, as indicated, ends up fitting a not-so-pleasant version of the character.

Check out some of the comments below.

Users react to animals from “The Little Mermaid” live action. Photo: LR composition/YouTube screenshots

When does “The Little Mermaid” live action premiere?

The live action of “The Little Mermaid” will premiere on May 26 of this year. For now, everything indicates that the plot will have many similarities to the animated version; however, the remake is more likely to change certain aspects, such as Ariel’s motivation for actually making a deal with Ursula.

Likewise, it is possible that the story of the ‘Sea Witch’ with Triton is explored and that they even delve into why the villain wants to take revenge on the ‘King of the Seas’.