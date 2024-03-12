The future of Luis Diaz in it Liverpool I would not be sure, after press reports from England, where they already warned that the Colombian could be one of those sacrificed to raise money and carry out the renovations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Arnold.

Much has been speculated since the leak, Fought They have related it on different occasions to the FC Barcelonaa club of which he has been a fan since his adolescence and for which he would like to play at some point in his sporting career.

The paths of Luis Díaz and Barcelona They have been close to joining on different occasions, in 2022 he was one of the men on the radar of the Catalan team's board, but the Liverpool He went ahead and took him to England, this is how the ex-scooter explained it Bojan Krkic, father of the former Barça player.

Talking about possible signings for next season in a program of the Chain Beingthe name of Luis Diazwho a few months ago was linked to the club, the Serbian appeared there stating that he was already on the radar at the time.

“When I was in Portowe were evaluating and following it. Luis Diaz “He has quality, he has talent, he has speed, he has dribbling, he has dribbling, he has a goal, he has everything,” said the Krkic who revealed that his signing was not made because he is a player who does not have a regularity of performance in all games. “But the problem is that, if you look at Liverpool, he does not have continuity in performance and is not an undisputed starter.”

That is, it makes you the best and the worst, not the worst. But he is a footballer who plays a great game and the next he is not there. He lives from the past and that is important

The former scout explained that it is a problem that he has had since his time at Porto in Portugal and that at the highest level it is an issue to take into account: “That happened to him, also at Porto. That is, he does the best for you and worse, not the worst. But he is a footballer who plays a great game and the next he is not there. He lives from the past and that is important.”

Furthermore, he gave details of how the Liverpool He put the money on the table for Porto first and signed him in the European winter of 2022. “At that time we had just landed at the club and Liverpool He was ahead of us, but we were considering his incorporation, but we were in an economic situation that we had to resolve and reverse (…) I recognize that in the past when Luis Díaz went from Porto to Liverpool, we also had a conversation with the representative, but Liverpool already had him moving forward”.

Although Lucho is 27 years old, the idea of ​​him landing in Barcelona to wear the colors of the club is not unreasonable. Barcelona. Mane Diazhis father, revealed just after the great game he played against Brazil with the Colombia selectionin which he scored two goals, that his son's dream is to one day play for the Blaugrana team.

“It is true that Luis is a faithful follower of the Barcelona and it would be his dream if he arrived at Barcelona. But, until now, thank Porto de Portugal and Liverpool for the welcome with Luis and the way they received him. He is a player who has an easy time winning things because of his way of being, because of his humility, because of his work. “He gives himself, he is a very disciplined player, thank God… If there is a chance for 'Lucho' to arrive at Barcelona, ​​he will have no problem, because it is an elite team and is among the first in the world,” said in November 2023 Mane Diaz in an interview with WinSports.

That information was discussed in the Spanish program. “Luis Diaz He is a guy whose dream would be to play in the Barça. He is at Liverpool, he is a professional and he is delighted to play there. But if you tell him, what would be your dream before you retire? Playing for Barça”, they explained.

A similar debate was held a few days ago in Englandwhere they praised Lucho's match against him Manchester City, but they criticized him for the three clear goal options that he wasted and that could have meant the victory of the Liverpool in Anfield Road to be the sole leader of the Premier League.

“Luis Diaz It divides the fans like few others. His effort and work pace distinguish him as a reliable and highly admired member of the team. However, there is no doubt that fans are fed up with his inability to capitalize on opportunities at key moments,” the portal said. Anfield Watch.

For his part, the Liverpool Echo He gave him a score of 7 points after his game, praised him for his sacrifice, but also pointed out his lack of aim. “Mixed mix from the Colombian, who worked incredibly hard, pressed superbly, created openings and took some great opportunities but wasted them all.”

