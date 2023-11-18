“I never leave my phone on the charger overnight.” It is a phrase that is heard frequently and has no real justification. In the middle of 2023, the myths that affected the nickel-cadmium batteries they used continue to spread the first mobile phones. And we are talking about the 90s of the last century. In those terminals, the batteries suffered from the dreaded “memory effect”, whereby the mobile phone lost charging capacity if it was not complete.

Many years have passed, but this fear persists among many mobile phone owners, who continue to respect the charging cycles and avoid leaving it charging all night. But what is really harmful and can affect the life of the mobile phone’s battery, and what is just a myth? The experts and manufacturers detail for EL PAÍS the characteristics of the batteries of the smartphones and they deny many of the legends that survive among users.

Is it harmful to leave your phone charging all night?

One of the main and most widespread fears is that it affects cell phone charging at night. Is it harmful to leave it on the charger all this time? Should it be disconnected once the maximum load is reached? The quickest response in a latest generation mobile phone is clear: there is no problem leaving the mobile phone on the charger all night and there is an explanation that justifies it. Manufacturers incorporate systems into their devices that protect the battery from possible overcharging. Samsung is clear about this: Alright Leave your phone charging all night, since when the battery reaches 100% capacity, “the device charger will not transmit energy so as not to damage the phone,” they say.

Manzanafor its part, faces this problem by using artificial intelligence in a function that it has named “optimized loading”. Basically, it consists of knowing the user’s habits (if he wakes up daily at 7 in the morning, for example), to curb the load when it reaches 80% and allow it to reach the top when the time to get up approaches. Specifically, Apple specifies that “the iPhone uses machine learning” to learn the daily charging routine, so that “optimized battery charging is activated only when the iPhone is expected to be connected to a charger for an extended period.” .

In short: there is no problem leaving your phone connected to the charger overnight.

Is there a problem in abusing fast and wireless charging?

The two great advances when it comes to mobile charging have been the incorporation of fast and wireless charging. The first shortens the charging time by increasing the power input to the device; The second allows contactless charging, which speeds up the process by simply placing the device on a base. However, both charging systems generate a higher temperature in the device than conventional charging. Is this a problem?

According to José Hernández, from the repair company Europa3G: “We have verified first-hand that customers who charge their iPhone with slow charge chargers (1A) maintain the useful life of the battery for longer and avoid swelling and damage to it. . On the contrary, those who use a fast charge charger (5A) for them experience a faster deterioration in battery life; In some cases, this can cause batteries to swell even before the two-year warranty. However, these chargers allow you to have the device fully charged in an average of 30 minutes to 1 hour in most cases.”

Regarding wireless charging, according to this expert, it does not excessively affect the health of the battery if the charger is approved by the manufacturer: “Wireless charging does not harm at all, as it is a low-speed charge,” he explains. “What we always have to check is the quality of the wireless charging charger and make sure that the mobile phone does not heat up excessively; “Low quality chargers can cause excess temperature in the mobile,” he adds.

In this regard, Apple warns that “the iPhone may overheat while charging and to increase battery life, if it gets too hot, the software may limit charging to 80%.” In any case, this type of load is less efficient because it has less energy use due to losses in the delivery of energy. Samsung, for its part, does not give any type of warning on the page dedicated to wireless charging, which assumes that it is safe and does not degrade the battery.

How to make charging faster while being safe?

We have analyzed the advantages and potential drawbacks of fast charging, but… Is there a way to charge at a faster speed using a conventional charger? The truth is that yes: putting the device in “airplane mode” while charging is carried out. The principle could not be simpler, and is that the functions that consume the most resources are deactivated, so that the net energy input is much higher than the output and thus reduce charging times. Is this way of charging much faster?

“Indeed, charging is 1015% faster than if we have it in normal mode,” explains Hernández, “and this is due to the following: when activating airplane mode, our smartphone disconnects all wireless signals and all external connections. such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and consequently, it consumes a minimum of energy, so we could say that it is almost 90% at rest.”

Can I use any type of cable to charge?

“An unofficial charger does not necessarily damage our phone,” they explain from Europa 3G, “but there are several critical aspects to consider. It is crucial to choose a charger from a reputable manufacturer, as these go through rigorous quality controls and often incorporate safety measures to prevent overcharging or overheating.”

In this sense, he highlights the importance of the appropriate voltage and amperage: “Using a charger with specifications other than those recommended by the mobile phone manufacturer can be harmful. If a tablet charger that operates at 45 watts and 6 amps is used on a mobile phone designed for 5w – 10w and 1A to 3A, this can reduce battery life by 20-30%,” says Hernández.

USB cable selection also plays a vital role, according to the company: “Using a poor quality cable can result in poor power delivery and even cause personal injury if it breaks due to poor manufacturing.” Samsung delves into the importance of using suppliers “reputed” when choosing external cables and chargers; Apple, for its part, created the MFI (Made for iPhone) program years ago, through which it approves suppliers that meet its requirements.

