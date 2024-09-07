Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2024 – 22:03

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, published a note on social media this Friday (6) in which she says it is unacceptable to relativize or minimize episodes of violence.

The minister’s statement comes after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva fired the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, who was accused of committing sexual harassment. According to press reports, Anielle was one of the victims.

Related news:

“It is unacceptable to downplay or minimize episodes of violence. Recognizing the seriousness of this practice and acting immediately is the correct procedure, which is why I emphasize President Lula’s strong action and thank everyone for the expressions of support and solidarity I have received,” he said.

Anielle Franco stated that pressuring victims to speak out in “moments of pain and vulnerability” increases the cycle of violence. The minister stated that confronting violence is a commitment of the federal government.

She also asked for her privacy to be respected.

“I ask that you respect my space and my right to privacy. I will contribute to the investigations whenever called upon,” she said.

The allegations against Minister Silvio Almeida were made public by the news portal Metrópoles on Thursday afternoon (5) and later confirmed by the Me Too organization. Without revealing names or other details, the organization says it received complaints from women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by Almeida.

In a statement released to the press also on Thursday night, Silvio Almeida said he “absolutely vehemently” repudiated the accusations, which he referred to as “lies” and “absurd inferences” intended to harm him. He confirmed that he had sent official letters to the Office of the Comptroller General (CGU), the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Office of the Attorney General (PGR) “so that they may conduct a careful investigation of the case.”

Federal Police

The Federal Police (PF) reported this Friday (6) that it will investigate allegations of alleged sexual harassment against Silvio Almeida. According to the corporation’s press office, more information about the case will be released at the appropriate time. Almeida had already been called on Thursday night (5) to provide clarifications to the Comptroller General of the Union, Vinícius Carvalho, and to the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, due to the allegations published by the press. The summons was confirmed by the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom).