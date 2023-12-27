The new versions of the deaths of Canserbero and Carlos Molnar have given an unexpected twist to what was initially a homicide-suicide that is now being investigated as a double homicide.

In the confession of Natalia Améstica –the rapper's former manager-, which was known this December 26, it was learned that she would have been responsible for the rapper's death. He received collaboration from his brother Guillermo Améstica to manipulate the crime scene and had let the world believe for more than 8 years that it had been a suicide.

Mr. Prosecutor, you know that those statements you made, both from my father and my aunt, are false, you know it.

However, there are divided opinions and there are those who believe in the version given by Améstica and those who believe that it is a hoax. Among these people was Claudia Améstica, who is Guillermo's daughter and Natalia's niece.



In a video shared on social networks by Impacto Venezuela, Claudia rejected the statements of Attorney General Tarek William Saab about the case: “Mr. Prosecutor, you know that those statements you made, both from my father and my aunt, are false, you “He knows it,” the young woman began by saying.

He also reported that the lawyers had not been able to communicate with his father and aunt, “not once since they arrived at CONAS.” Furthermore, the detainees have been isolated for “more than nine days, without being able to know if they were well, if they had been tortured, if they were eating, anything.”

We reject everything that was said today, everything is flawed, you know it. If you want to continue with your show, continue with it, but don't do it at the cost of innocent lives.

The young woman continued assuring that the versions given by her relatives about the rapper's death would be false: “So you expect me to believe that? Do you really believe that people in Venezuela can eat this story?”

“We are not going to continue lending ourselves to their media show. You are saying that they are being presented today at a hearing, after you have not allowed our lawyers to even have access to the files, to the new proceedings. Hearing of what? At the cost of what? ”She asserted.

Also, he indicated that his aunt and father were assigned a public defender; However, they have not been able to communicate with him by any means: “We have called him, we have written to him and he has never shown his face to us.”

“We reject everything that was said today, everything is flawed, you know it. If you want to continue with your show, continue with it, but don't do it at the cost of innocent lives. My dad has a special son, my aunt has a baby. “You are breaking up a family by continuing with a show,” Claudia added. about the situation her family is going through in the face of what she defines as a “media show” by the Prosecutor's Office.

She even denied that her aunt had left the country and denied that she had traveled to Chile after Cansebero's death: “Enough is enough, the family does not accept these videos. My father and my aunt never left the country, gentlemen; My father and my aunt stayed while in Venezuela. My aunt never ran away to Chile, just so you know. There are inconsistencies in what they are told”.

He also said that his family had been threatened: “If we did not decide to be public during this time it was not out of fear, the number of threats that we as a family have received from this man's fans has been gigantic. We have nothing to hide (…) For that reason my father and my aunt showed up at the Prosecutor's Office from the first day”

“If you wanted to investigate, investigate; But please don't show up for this show, enough is enough,” he concluded in the clip.

