Leon, Guanajuato.- Due to the high level of infections of Covid-19 that have occurred in recent days in Guanajuato, the state will go to epidemiological traffic light yellow color starting next Monday, January 24, and with it comes a reduction of capacity at 80% in all economic activities.

This change in the epidemiological traffic light had already been warned yesterday by the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, but it was today that the members of the State Health Board formalized it through a press conference.

According to the report presented today by Daniel Díaz, head of the SSecretary of Health of GuanajuatoThis month of January has been the worst that Guanajuato has experienced throughout almost two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, since in January 2021 a total of 24,232 positive people were registered, while in the first 20 days this year 2022 there are already 23 thousand 672 positive cases.

Of the 46 municipalities that Guanajuato has, those that more positive cases have thrown in the last hours are Lion, where the massive event called León State Fair is currently taking place, followed by Celaya, Irapuato, Guanajuato, Salamanca, Apaseo el Grande and Acámbaro.

Officials of the Government of Guanajuato who participated today in the press conference in which it was announced that the state will go to a yellow traffic light starting next Monday, January 24, 2022. (Capture)

While the municipalities where they report more active cases of Covid-19 during the last two weeks are: León, Irapuato, Celaya, Salamanca, Guanajuato, Apaseo el Grande, Acámbaro and Salvatierra.

To this day Guanajuato has a cumulative of 228 thousand 224 positive cases of Covid-19, 13 thousand 935 deaths due to this pandemic, in addition to 16,336 active cases and 1,183 cases under investigation and a hospital occupation of 24.53%.

Among the adjustments that the yellow traffic light will bring in Guanajuato are that all economic activities must be reduced to a 80% capacity. Among these they listed the following: clubs, bars, canteens, casinos and spas.

In the social and business events that are carried out, the capacity of 80% must be observed both in open and closed spaces, preserving air circulation and healthy distance, in addition, the organization and location of people in sections of social groups must be favored, apply greater control of income, outgoings and circulations. It is also requested to emphasize the distribution of the chairs to be occupied, they must be prepared at the beginning of the meeting and be located in a zigzag at a distance of 2 meters between each person.

Other of the economic activities that must reduce their capacity to 80% of their capacity are essential businesses, considered suppliers, such as small shops, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, department and self-service stores, flea markets, sports clubs and centers, gyms, spas and swimming pools. .

In the social networks of the Secretary of Health of Guanajuato it was also announced that the state goes to a yellow traffic light. (Capture)

Also I know suggests that you make an appointment or buy tickets In order to control attention, keep a healthy distance in the following establishments: barbershops, beauty salons, hairdressers, cinemas, theaters, museums or cultural events.

At religious communities they have been forbidden patron saint festivities, pilgrimages, activities in atriums, mass activities, this despite the fact that the León State Fair will continue its course.

The 80% capacities will also apply in Public spaces that are in the open air such as: Gardens, malls, parks, recreational parks and spas.