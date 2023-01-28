Mexico.- School homework can be tiring, since once you get home the only thing you want to relax, especially if you are a child, you long to get to play, as in this story that a little one captivated the attention of Internet users, to the burst into tears, because he doesn’t like to do the chores that your teacher orders.

A 4-year-old boy is the protagonist of a viral video circulating on social networks, as he insists that he is tired, “it hurts to do them“, because the Mexican infant cries because he was commissioned to do homework once he got home.

Through the account ‘@ladelosconciertos’, in the audiovisual material that he broadcast on the TikTok digital platform, entitled, “Moms, our holidays are over”the content creator showed the reaction of a child with his mother.

In recent times, the new generations have wanted to change school planning, from adding other subjects to removing the tasks that students are asked to do at home.

Matti tried to explain to his mother that he was tired, since he had to do cursive letters, but, while he was seen holding his pencil in his hand and standing in front of the notebook, with tears in his eyes, “it really hurts to do them.”

“I no longer want to do my homework because I am very fed upall the chores… the things you told me to do, I’m sick of it also my nameI don’t like myself because all things have me very fed up, ”said the boy.

Although, the little one is tired of putting his name on each job, he reflected when he said that he did like hitting.

Although he was seen crying in front of his family, on more than one occasion he could not help but laugh, for which he ended up stealing the attention of Internet users.

“I would like his stability to be able to say what bothers me, crying, but to be understood”, “what maturity, you have to take advantage of the fact that he knows perfectly how to express his emotions, to learn to manage them, he already has an advanced path”, netizens mentioned.