Many promising games are going to be released this year on different platforms, the clearest examples aren Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy, among others. Precisely one of thems Diablo IV, which is supposedly going to be released in the middle of the year, but certain rumors say that this date is somewhat questionable.

A user of ResetEra with the name of horns shared information that may cause fans to worry. This insider is usually correct in his leaks, revealing that Hi Fi Rush of Tango Gameworks would have a launch during the event developer direct earlier this week before it was announced.

Horns began to reveal other information, such as the fact that Starfield Y redfall They are in poor condition. There it was added that devil 4 it’s also in disrepair and its June 6 release date was called into question. For now it has not been mentioned, but that indication would be the clue that leads to an imminent delay to another date.

Of course, it is not spoken if it is a technical problem or if it is something in terms of graphics, so surely the leaker could share more information in the coming days. Many trust him, since he has been correct with many of the predictions and information.

Remember that the game is still scheduled for the June 6th.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The news is a bit worrying, but maybe it could be real, after all it is a game that Activision Blizzard seeks to polish to the maximum, since it is considered AAA. We’ll see what happens close to the release date.