Guanajuato, Gto.- This Thursday at 6:00 in the afternoon the public ice rink that is part of the Winter Festival in Guanajuato capital will be inaugurated, municipal authorities announced.

The skating rink is installed on the esplanade of the Alhóndiga de Granaditas and will be inaugurated with a Christmas show of 10 skaters, characters from famous movies and Santa Claus.

Mayor Alejandro Navarro invited families from the capital and visitors to enjoy the inaugural show of the ice rink, which is part of the tourist attractions this winter in Guanajuato Capital.

“Come and have fun at the ice rink, put on your skates and come have a skate with the whole family,” invited the Municipal President of Guanajuato, who reiterated that access to the rink is free.

After extending an invitation to all citizens, the mayor specified that the track will remain installed from December 22, 2022 to January 22, 2023, open to the public from 10:00 in the morning to 10:00 at night.

And since it is a season of sharing peace and joy, to access the track, the population that so wishes is invited to donate a kilo of non-perishable food in favor of those who have less.

The installation of ice rinks open to the public for skating has become a trend among the municipalities of Guanajuato during the Christmas season, the Municipalities of Irapuato and Celaya are other governments that have offered this fun to their governed.