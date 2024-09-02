Bloomberg: Ukraine’s Western Allies Have Difficulty Keeping Promises

Western countries are facing difficulties in fulfilling their promises to Ukraine to supply weapons, writes Bloomberg.

As the agency notes, earlier this year Kyiv’s allies promised to “bolster Ukraine’s war-damaged air defense systems,” but some NATO member states have yet to fulfill their commitments. At the same time, the pace of arms production in Russia “often outpaces the speed of military aid deliveries to Kyiv.”

As a result, this further complicates the “bleak” situation of Ukraine, which has lost “a significant portion of its electricity generation capacity.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv’s Western allies should not only allow their weapons to be used to strike Russian territory, but also increase arms supplies.