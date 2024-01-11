Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/11/2024 – 15:53

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) seized almost 200 tons of illicit drugs in Paraná in 2023. The result, which includes seizures of marijuana, cocaine and crack, represents a new record in the state. The largest volume of drugs collected by PRF agents in the region had been recorded in 2020, with the confiscation of 148 tons of drugs.

The PRF released this Thursday, 11th, the balance of its actions over the past year. The data indicates a 46% increase in total seizures compared to 2022, when PRF teams removed 133 tons of drugs from circulation – in 2023, there were 195 tons.

Marijuana and derivatives were the most seized drug in 2023 in Paraná – 192 tons. Followed by cocaine (2.7 tons) and crack (859 kilos).

The PRF arrested 576 suspects for drug trafficking in the state. Among the areas with the highest incidence of flagrant incidents is to the west, in the Cascavel region. The largest amount of cocaine was found in the center-west (Guarapuava).

Cocaine

According to the PRF, the blitzes on the highways that cross Paraná also heavily affected the trafficking of weapons and ammunition.

Compared to 2022, firearm seizures increased by 52% – 137 that year and 208 in 2023.

Ammunition seizures almost quintupled – 2,300 in 2022 and 11,000 last year.

Pistol seizure

The Federal Highway Police report also indicates progress in the crackdown on cigarette smuggling – an increase of 5% throughout 2022, with more than 33.5 million wallets seized across the State.

In 2023, almost a thousand people were arrested for the crime of smuggling.

“This significant increase in the volume of seizures is a reflection, among other factors, of the daily work and commitment of our federal highway police teams, not only in the areas close to the border, but in all regions of Paraná”, assesses Fernando César de Oliveira, superintendent of the PRF.

Fernando César highlights the importance of intelligence in combating organized crime that uses the roads in Paraná to reach large markets that consume illicit drugs and arsenals of high destructive power. “The Federal Highway Police has been improving the use of technology tools and prioritizing its intelligence sector, as a way of optimizing approaches, which is also reflected in the excellent numbers in this 2023 report.”

The PRF superintendent also considers integration with other security forces increasingly necessary. “We are seeking to increasingly expand this integration of the PRF with other bodies that also work in the areas of inspection and public security, both in the operational sphere and in the sharing of information and in carrying out joint training activities for our employees.”