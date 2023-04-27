Mexico.- Convenience stores have become part of the national culture, the vast majority of them, regardless of the brand, have a similar external and internal structure, except for the branch of Oxxo with armored doors that you will know next.

It’s about a Oxxo nicknamed “the most dangerous in Mexico” for not having windows to the outside and because its door, instead of being made of glass or plastic, is made of steel. This, with the intention of having extra protection.

FEMSA store branch It is located in the State of Mexico (Edomex)exactly on the corner of David Espinoza García street and Dalias avenue, San Francisco Coacalco neighborhoodnext to a vacant lot.

This was made known by the content creator Julio César Fuentes Cruz in the video called “With Armored Doors the MOST “DANGEROUS” OXXO in Mexico ���� (Documentary)”, published on the YouTube channel ‘Yulay’.

As narrated by the influencer, the additional security features of the branch were put in the wake of various looting.

Unlike other convenience stores of the same brand, the one located in the San Francisco Coacalco neighborhood closes its ‘armored doors’ at 10:00 p.m.. From that time the staff attends through a peephole.

Another difference with other Oxxo branches is that The maximum amount to withdraw is 700 Mexican pesos38.55 US dollars according to the current exchange rate.

Success story

Oxxo is a convenience store chain originally from Mexico, which has expanded into Latin America. It was founded in 1977 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, by the Mexican businessman Eugenio Garza Sada, as part of the FEMSA company.

The idea behind oxxo was to create a convenience store that offered a wide variety of products in one place and was available 24 hours a day.

The first branch was opened in the city of Monterrey and it was a success from the beginning.

This company began an expansion process in Mexicoopening new stores across the country.

Today, Oxxo has thousands of stores throughout Mexico and other Latin American countries, and it continues to grow.

The company has diversified its product offering to include not only food and beverages, but also financial services, mobile telephony, and other convenience products and services.