Guest of Pierluigi Pardo’s program on DAZN, the former footballer wanted to throw a dig at his ex-wife

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, the feud continues. On the occasion of an interview given to Supertele, the program broadcast on DAZN and hosted by Pierluigi Pardo, the former footballer took revenge for the words that Ilary Blasi uttered last week during the first episode of the Isola dei Famosi. In fact, everyone could not help but notice the dig that the former footballer addressed to his ex-wife.

During the first episode ofIsland of the Famous, Ilary Blasi she began with a speech in which everyone saw a series of digs aimed at her ex-husband. These were the words spoken by the presenter during the first episode of the reality show:

Many things have changed in the past year, as you know a man who was by my side is no longer here today. I’m talking about Nicola Savino who is following us from home. But you know, for one who goes there is always one who arrives.

Francesco Totti, the former footballer throws a dig at Ilary Blasi: his words

On the occasion of an interview given to Pierluigi Pardo’s program on DAZN, Supertele, Francesco Totti decided to respond to his ex-wife’s words by throwing a real jab at her.

Following a journalist’s question on why he is no longer a Roma manager, the former footballer decided to answer with these words:

Let’s say that marriage is always done in two, right? Even if it’s a trivial answer. It’s not up to me. I think that sitting down, having a coffee and talking about many things could be done.

Also in this case there were many who saw in the words of the former Roma captain a provocation aimed at his own ex wife.