Mariangela Masiello

The video of Gossip is out. In fact, the highly anticipated video of Gossipthe new single from the band in collaboration with Tom Morelloguitarist (among others) of Rage Against The Machine, AudioslavAnd, Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band. The single will be part of the upcoming album RUSH!arriving on Friday, January 20, 2023.

gossip: meaning of the text and translation — With the new single Gossip the Maneskins lash out at a superficial world, made up of gossip and gossip, which does not represent reality at all, even though it insists on showing the exact opposite: "Welcome to the city ​​of lies, where everything has a price. It's going to be your new favorite place – you can be a movie star and get anything you want, just put some plastic on your face." The new single is a rant against all those who they make gossip their daily bread, so much so that he almost choked on it: "Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke. Sip the gossip, burn your throat. You're not iconic, you're just like all of them. Don't act like you don't know."

“It’s an honor for the whole band” — “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues to work on the tracks without thinking too much. We can’t thank him enough. It’s an honor for the whole band!” the Maneskins declared. Tom Morello himself, however, often has beautiful words for the Italian rock group: “Seeing them play live shocked me. Their rock charge, their power, their sensuality, are indisputable, they deserve to be one of the greatest points of rock’n’roll reference for the new generations”. Guitarist of Rage Against the Machine he was particularly impressed by the group’s rapport with the audience: “They’re great, they play great, they write beautiful songs, they create a strong and authentic connection with their audience. They remind me of some of the greatest bands of the 90s.”

the "LOUD KIDS TOUR" starts again — Mainly produced by Fabrizio Ferraguzzo And Max Martin, the new album RUSH! was recorded in Los Angeles, Italy and Tokyo and contains the singles, already released, supermodel, Oh mama And The Loneliest. The new single Gossip and the album arrive while the Italian band is preparing to resume, on February 23rd, the LOUD KIDS TOUR. After the 2022 tranche (which touched Mexico, Canada and North America and South America) with the concert in Las Vegas on December 16, the tour, in this second part, will stop throughout Europe touching the most important arenas in Italy.

social provocations — Just to announce the release of Gossipjust a few hours ago, the Maneskin frontman, Damian Davidhad appeared with a shot published on the band’s Instagram profile, completely naked against the background of a recording room. To cover the private parts here is a large white star. But this is not the only photo published by the group to celebrate the release of the new single: last week a post in which Damiano he shaves his head completely. “It is rumored that Damiano has shaved his whole head” wrote the Maneskin to anticipate the release of the new single on January 13th.