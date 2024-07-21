The couple formed by Lino and Alessia, the Neapolitan protagonists of this edition of Temptation Island, is destined to be discussed again. Here is the latest news circulating about them

Like every self-respecting Italian summer, this one too could not ignore the broadcast of one of its most followed and appreciated programs by the television audience. We are talking about the well-known program Temptiness island. A show based on the game of temptations and destined to inflame as always the souls of the various protagonist couples. Among these, there is one in particular that we want to tell you about and it is the one formed by two young Neapolitans, Lino and AlessiaThe couple has been together for four years and is struggling with serious trust and respect issues.

The Temptation Island couple formed by Lino and Alessia

The two were protagonists in the last episode broadcast, Thursday 18 July, of the fateful bonfire of comparison. A bonfire requested by Alessia several times, but which was sent back to sender each time by Lino, intent on continuing his journey inside the fiancés’ village.

A situation that had never occurred before in the program which prompted the host Philip Bisciglia to take the necessary action. He in fact had Alessia register a video message with her cell phone that she then showed to Lino. In the short clip, the girl showed all her impatience to see her boyfriend again and interrupt her stay in the game.

Cornered, Lino had no choice but to accept the bonfire and thus see his girlfriend again. A bonfire between the two that resulted very accessibleculminating in many mutual accusations and with the definitive break between the two.

Temptation Island: What Happened After the Bonfire to Lino and Alessia

There are several rumors circulating at the moment about the now ex-couple formed by Lino and Alessia. Among these, a report from a user that has reached the ears of the well-known influencer stands out Deianira Marzano:

“The Glovo rider I know and who knows Lino well told me that Lino and Alessia are together. I don’t know how certain that is.” Voice to which the influencer would have responded: “For now, everything is still up in the air.”

What we know for sure at the moment is that Lino asked the temptress Maika to further deepen their knowledge outside the program.

All we have to do is wait for the last two episodes of Temptation Island, broadcast on Canale 5 on Wednesday 24 July and Thursday 25 July to discover the latest developments in all the love stories starring this summer season.