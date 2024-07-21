Tragic accident on the A4: the toll is very serious with one victim and 17 injured

Around 12pm on Saturday 20th July a tragic accident occurred accident on the A4 at Padova Est, near the Bologna junctions. The collision involved two trucks and several cars, with at least eight vehicles involved.

The accident occurred at the junction for the A13 Bologna, in the territory of Vigonza at km 365 west. According to initial information, the clash would have involved two articulated trucks and numerous cars. Despite the efforts of the rescuers, the Suem doctor had to certify the death of one person.

The victim of the accident is a man 55 years old who was driving a Hyundai headed towards Milan. On board with him were his wife, sitting in the passenger seat, his 18-year-old son, who was unharmed, and his daughter, taken to the hospital in red code.

He intervened on site the air rescue of Suem 118, who immediately arrived together with the Highway Police and the Fire Brigade. The health workers, with several ambulances, managed to provide assistance to the seventeen injured, who were promptly transferred to the hospital in Padua.

The shocking event caused serious traffic disruption, with the highway blocked. The queues reached several kilometres in length both in the direction of Milan and Trieste. The traffic auxiliaries of Cav, Concessioni autostradali venete, have communicated the closure of the entrances for traffic towards Padua, Bologna and Milan. In the meantime, the Mestre traffic police are examining the causes and dynamics of the accident.

