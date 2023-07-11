There is no doubt that one of the most successful series in history is “I dream of Jeannie” (or “I dream of Jeannie”, by its name in English), an American comedy broadcast from 1965 to 1970 and which gave its protagonists a lot of fame: Barbara Eden and larry haggman, who played Jenny and Major Anthony Nelson, respectively. However, this success greatly affected Hagman’s life, which ended up causing his death due to excesses committed at the height of his career.

What happened to Larry Hagman?

On November 23, 2012, the world’s leading media announced the unfortunate death of Larry Hagman due to throat cancer, which had been afflicting him for several years. In addition, in 1995 he underwent a liver transplant after being diagnosed with cirrhosis, which later turned into cancer, which also greatly deteriorated his health.

These two critical points in his life were due to something in common: his addictions. And it is that, according to various information, Hagman began to consume alcoholic beverages since he was very young, a practice that became increasingly recurrent when success came: he came to ingest four bottles of champagne a day during the filming of the productions in which he was.

In addition, he also entered the world of drugs: he consumed substances such as LSD and marijuana, something that ended up taking its toll on him and directly impacting his health.

What other series was Larry Hagman in?

In addition to the resounding success of “My beautiful genius”, Hagman was also in another equally acclaimed production as “Dallas”in which he played the remembered J.R. Ewing. The series consisted of 397 episodes divided into 17 seasons, and was broadcast from 1978 to 2014. There he shared a cast with other renowned actors such as Barbara Bel Geddes, Jim Davis, Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray.

Precisely, during the development of the series, Hagman passed away. He was 81 years old and was fired by all his co-stars, who gathered to say their last goodbye to the protagonist of the iconic series created by David Jacobs.