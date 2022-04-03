Mexico. The brozo clown assured that the intention of AMLO when making the query for revocation of mandate it is only to demonstrate that he still maintains control of the masses in Mexico, assuring that it did not matter if you voted for or against.

During the transmission of his program Tene Brozo, Victor Trujilloin his character brozohighlighted what in his opinion is the end of the revocation of the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“The consultation, then, serves to show that you can still move the masses, that you can influence so that millions of people, whether they are your faithful or your opponents, go to the polls, it does not matter if you vote against or in favor, it does not matter if you love him or hate him, what he is looking for is the volume, that a lot of people go so that we can be the extras of his fart movie”, declared the presenter of Latinus.

Brozo stressed that, first of all, the query for revocation should have been called by the citizens, not promoted by the Government of Mexico and Morena, a party created by AMLO and that led him to the president of the country in 2018.

Likewise, he took up the recent declarations of President Andrés Manuel, who announced this week that he will present a electoral reformwhich seeks to “clean up” both the National Electoral Institute and the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

Brozo assured that in reality the results of the revocation of the mandate do not matter, where at least 40% of the participation of the electorate is needed for the democratic exercise to be binding.

The end of the citizen consultation, in the words of brozois that it is shown that the president of Mexico maintains the support of the citizens who, in 2018, voted for him to reach the position.

This Sunday, April 10, the more than 57,000 voting booths will be opened so that Mexicans can participate in the revocation of the mandate, an unprecedented act in the history of democratic Mexico, an exercise that was elevated to constitutional status.