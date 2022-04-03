Motorsport Reigning champion Luka Nurmi drove to second place in the opening of the European Championship series and was disappointed

“A year ago, I would have been really happy with these points,” Nurmi said.

From Tampere Luka Nurmi drove two second places in the opening weekend of the Ferrari Challenge European Championships in Portugal. Nurmi, 17, is the reigning champion of the series and the only Finnish driver.

Even on the Portimao track using Formula One, Nurmi suffered from tire wear and was unable to meet the incoming driver of the series, the Frenchman. Doriane Pinin up and running.

“Year then I would have been really happy with these points, but now I am disappointed. I wanted to drive for the win, but I never even managed to challenge the French driver, ”Nurmi, who drives in a Danish Formula Racing stable, said in a press release.

The season will continue in a month in France at the Paul Ricard track.

“We have to think about how to get more speed to the car,” Nurmi anticipates homework for the stable.