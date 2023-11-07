The results, published yesterday, Monday, confirm what until recently were theories about the existence of supermassive black holes at the dawn of the universe.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory cooperated in the study, according to what the Associated Press reported.

According to the study, the age of this black hole is 13.2 billion years, while the age of the universe is 13.7 billion years.

What is most surprising to scientists is that this black hole is massive, as it is about 10 times larger than the black hole in our Milky Way galaxy.

Its weight is believed to range from 10 to 100 percent of the mass of all the stars in its galaxy.

Scientists said that this percentage is not close to the small percentage of black holes in our Milky Way galaxy and other nearby galaxies.

“It is still too early to say that the universe is that massive,” said Priyamvada Natarajan of Yale University, who participated in the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.