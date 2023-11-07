For biologists, menopause is puzzling. If natural selection favors genes that produce more offspring, why don’t women remain fertile throughout their lives? What is the evolutionary benefit of living so many years without having more babies?

The mystery has only deepened as scientists have searched for menopause in mammals in the wild and found clear evidence of it only in some species of whale. “It’s very, very rare,” said Kevin Langergraber, a primatologist at Arizona State University.

That rarity has led some researchers to argue that menopause played a crucial role in the evolution of humans. Perhaps, they proposed, it was a crucial ingredient in raising children whose big brains need a lot of time—and parental support—to fully develop.

But a recently published study by Langergraber and colleagues challenges this view. After decades of observations in a Ugandan rainforest, they discovered that some chimpanzees also go through menopause.

The accepted theory says that throughout human evolution our species acquired much larger brains than other apes. While children’s brains develop slowly, they are relatively helpless and dependent on adults for food and protection for many years.

At the same time, as women age, giving birth and raising children becomes more dangerous for both themselves and their children. Instead of taking that risk, her final years could be focused on helping raise her grandchildren.

Langergraber and his colleagues have been observing the Ngogo chimpanzee community in Uganda since 1995. They noticed that several old, healthy female chimpanzees did not have any more offspring. A chimpanzee named Garbo, for example, is now 67 years old. She had her last known pregnancy at age 38.

Jacob Negrey, then a graduate student at Boston University, collected urine from young and old chimpanzees. In some cases, he caught her placing plastic sheets under the trees where they slept. In other cases, he picked it from the leaves.

Melissa Emery Thompson studied urine in her lab at the University of New Mexico, measuring estrogen and other hormones in urine samples from young and old.

The researchers They discovered that hormone levels changed throughout the lives of female chimpanzees in the same way they do in humans.

Only very few populations of chimpanzees have been studied for a long time, and researchers have not seen any signs of menopause in those groups. The new finding raises two possibilities: Ngogo chimpanzees are peculiar, or they are typical of apes and the other populations are strange.

Ngogo chimpanzees enjoy a particularly good lifesaid Langergraber. The forest is rich in food and the leopards that once hunted the apes have been eradicated by humans. Ngogo females may have the opportunity to age, a luxury chimpanzees typically do not have.

“I find compelling evidence that these females live well beyond the end of reproduction,” said Michael Cant, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Exeter.

By: Carl Zimmer