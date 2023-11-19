Last night RBD had a concert at the Allianz Parque Stadiumin the city of Sao Paulo, Brazilas part of “I am Rebelde Tour 2023”the farewell tour of this great band that left its mark on an entire generation and that emerged from the youth soap opera “Rebelde” on Televisa. Due to health problems, the Mexican singer and actress Anahí could not be in the showwhich was carried out with Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann.

What happened to Anahí from RBD? On his social networks, politician Manuel Velasco (former Governor of Chiapas, Mexico), published a video of Dr. Daniel Habib, who treated his wife Anahí Giovanna Puente Portilla. The doctor reported that the singer He suffered a very serious kidney infection, so he must have complete rest.. “She has to rest, it is very important, kidney infections can be serious, because the kidney is filled with blood, so, for now, for Anahí, it is essential to rest.”

Through a statement from Live Nationcompany responsible for the RBD tour, the singer Anahi40 years old, He regretted not having been at the concert at the Allianz Parque Stadium. “It breaks my heart not to be able to be at the concert tonight, I did everything possible to be there, but unfortunately the doctors were very clear that I need to rest to recover.”

Anahi highlighted that Together with her friends Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann, they decided, out of respect for their fans, to carry out the concert without her.. “RBD is your audience, your music and your story, each one of you, every effort, every tear, every smile you have given us is our engine to start from scratch and continue dreaming. No dream is unattainable because your love can do everything “You are our greatest love and this party continues. Because we are Rebels and today we are closer to you, Brazil.”

RBD’s concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil, took place without Anahí, due to her health problems.

Likewise, in the stories of your Instagram profile, Anahí thanked her fans, such as Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann, for their unconditional support. “There are no words to thank all the love, I feel so lucky to know that there are good people who want me to be well, really thank you very much. We will get out of this quickly and we will celebrate.”

