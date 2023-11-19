Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eastern border | Halla-aho: How can you be sure that those coming to the border are not Russian special forces or Wagner's mercenaries?

November 19, 2023
in World Europe
In the update published on Sunday, Halla-aho emphasizes that Russia now has a reason to push people to the Finnish border.

Parliamentary speaker and presidential candidate of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho ponders in the message service X, how some people in Finland can be so sure that those coming to the eastern border are not Russian special forces or Wagner’s mercenaries.

Halla-aho emphasizes in what he published on Sunday in the updatethat Russia now has a reason to push people to the Finnish border.

“They don’t show up at the border because they have just now become people in need in Russia, but because for one reason or another Russia wants them to come to Finland right now.”

According to Halla-aho, according to public reports from the border, the arrivals are young, healthy men in new, rough winter clothes.

According to Halla-aho, people have long been able to get to Finland by saying the magic word “asylum” at the border.

In addition Halla-aho says that Wagner recruits mercenaries both in Africa and the Middle East.

“I want to say this out loud now, because then, when our high-voltage lines, power plants and communication cables start popping, there will be enough of those who say: No one could have foreseen this!”, Halla-aho writes.


