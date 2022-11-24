RIA Novosti: AFU without exception mobilize residents in the Russian-speaking regions of the country

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are mobilizing residents in the Russian-speaking regions of the country, while almost not affecting the western regions. It became known RIA News from a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies in the Kherson region.

According to the source, the Ukrainian military reported this fact to the Russian security forces. “General and total mobilization is carried out only in the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine – in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkassy,” he said information received from sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.