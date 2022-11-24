In the cinema there are figures who managed to be icons and obtain eternal fame that more than one yearns for in Hollywood. One of them is Bruce Lee, actor who managed to succeed in the martial arts genre and be considered one of its greatest exponents.

Although the so-called ‘Dragon’ retains the magic behind its myth to this day, much has been said about the death of Bruce Lee, one that paralyzed the industry and continues as an object of study. In this sense, a new hypothesis has emerged about his death, one that has been presented this week.

The death of Bruce Lee: a new question has been announced

El País in Spain has shared that an analysis published in the December 2022 issue of the Clinical Kidney Journal maintains that the death of Bruce Lee occurred due to hyponatremianamely, “the inability of the kidney to excrete excess water”.

The research was carried out by a team of seven doctors from the Nephrology and Hypertension department of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz clinic in Madrid. It can be read in this links.

Bruce Lee was never able to see the premiere of “Enter the dragon” due to his sudden death in Hong Kong. Photo: Warner Bros.

“The cause of his death is unknown, although numerous hypotheses have been proposed. From the murder by the mob to the most recent suggestion, in 2018, that he died of heat stroke, the options have been diverse. We now propose, based on an analysis of publicly available information, that the cause of death was cerebral edema due to hyponatremia. Lee had multiple risk factors that may have included chronically high fluid intake,” the report shares.

The day Bruce Lee died

Various reports indicate that the actor was hospitalized for a sudden faint while he was in a meeting with his “Operation Dragon” team. The doctors identified that the symptoms originated from a cerebral edema.

He recovered and everything was going well until the fateful July 20, 1973. In Hong Kong, where he met the actress Betty Ting Pei, with whom he was going to work soon, Bruce Lee complained of a severe headache. Here he was offered Equagesica pain reliever that includes aspirin and a tranquilizer called meprobamate.

Hours later, and without hearing from him, the actor was found unconscious in his room. After being taken to a hospital, and despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead. His cause of death was officially closed as severe brain swelling from an allergic reaction to the medication he took.