“RV”: Armed Forces of Ukraine began to accumulate forces in the forest belt near Artemovsk for the offensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) began to gather forces in the forest belt near Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut), writes Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

According to sources, Ukrainian troops again “went on the offensive” near Artemivsk. “In the Soledar direction, the enemy began to accumulate forces in a forest plantation between the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye and Minkovka. Our people hit the forest plantation with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) BM-21 “Grad” of the Nevsky detachment,” the report says.

On May 20, Russian forces announced the complete capture of Artemovsk after 224 days of bloody fighting. Soldiers of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” recorded a video against the backdrop of the ruins. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the complete liberation of the city.